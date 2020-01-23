Maya Puts Ranbir in jail: Kundali Bhagya 22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI Everybody is at the police station including media. Maya tells the police that Ranbir dragged her into the room to molest her. Rhea and Shahana rubbishes Maya’s allegations. Maya says that Prachi was at the party too and she will tell the truth. Prachi says Ranbir is from a good family and she knows he will never do such a thing. The media accuses Prachi of being the enemy of women who are fighting for justice. The police inspector refuses to release Ranbir. Vikram decides to show up first thing in the morning and release Ranbir on bail. Rhea goes home and decides to look for Aliya. Prachi and Shahana inform Pragya that Ranbir is in jail under a false molestation case.

Pragya and Prachi meet Ranbir they both feel that he is innocent and Maya is making mistake .Reha tells Aliya that her planned failed. She says no no she is taking his side just to because he supported her many times.Reha ask Maya to try sucide attempt she refues Abhi Bails Ranbir and while going they stop at Maya’s place he wanted to ask a question .Reha is about to open door but Abhi takes him away. Abhi adviced him to stay away from Maya