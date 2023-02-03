Mayuri Deshmukh aka Imlie’s Malini Congratulates Bigg Boss 16 contestant and friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan, what’s the Occasion?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. Sumbul Touqeer Khan is being recognized all over for her amazing work and now that she is buying a house.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the popular faces of the reality TV show that recently concluded. She was the youngest contestant on the show and became quite popular.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The actress who made a name for herself in the TV show Imlie playing the titular role has another feather to add to her cap.

The audience loved her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan in Imlie and were deeply saddened by the fact that they will no longer be part of the show. However, she managed to impress the audience once again with her stint in Bigg Boss 16.

Now, the actress is meeting old friends after her stint in the Bigg Boss house. Recently Mayuri Deshmukh met the actress and congratulated her on her new home. Sumbul, at the age of 19, has achieved this amazing feat.

Mayuri was previously seen on Imlie as Malini.

Sumbul has now purchased a new home and previously, gave her fans a little glimpse of it on her social media page.

