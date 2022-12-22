Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet leads Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey have some fun with the song Current Laga Re; “Itna Current ki pant phat gaya”

MUMBAI : In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. The show has a gripping plot and manages to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

We have often seen the cast of the show having fun outside the sets of the show, either for meals or to hang out and shoot reels. Recently, Ashi Singh, who plays Meet Hooda on the show, took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel in which we can see Shagun Pandey, who plays Meet Ahlawat, dance to the hit song from the new movie ‘Cirkus’, starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, and more.

In the reel, Shagun begins dancing to the song with fancy steps and expressions, and Ashi Singh joins him during the hook for their energising moves. Towards the end, Ashi moves out of frame and Preeti Puri Singh, who plays Ragini Ahlawat, comes and holds onto him and the two ‘feel the current’ before the video ends. Check out their electric dance moves in the video.

In the current track of the show, Meet Hooda conducts a press conference where she declares that she has some evidence against the person who killed Neelam. She also says that she has an eyewitness who saw how Neelam got killed. Later, someone sets a trap for her to kill her but Meet is smart and sends Ishani instead of herself, assuring her that she will make sure nothing happens to her.

