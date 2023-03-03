Meet the judges of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI :Tellychakkkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s best dancer was one of the best dance reality shows and it did extremely well for itself and topped the BARC ratings.

Every contestant on the show was amazing and supremely talented. From Bollywood dancing,contemporary, Hip – hop, lyrical breaking, to Indian classical; every form of dance can be performed on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants and do tough judging

It’s a show where the contestants will get a choreographer to teach the contestants to dance and they will be performing together and will be judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one is about to be launched in a few months and the auditions for the show have begun.

The show is very unique in its own way and the dance styles are commendable.

As per sources, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre will be judging the contestants. Geeta Maa and Terence Lewis have been consistent as a judge for all three seasons while Sonali Bendre will be judging the show for the first time.

Also, the show will be hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

The fans are going to be very happy to see their favourite judges again.

