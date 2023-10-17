MIND-BLOWING! From personal swimming pool in the balcony to a walk-in closet, May I Come In Madam? fame Nehha Pendse's house is as classy as her personality

Nehha has shared several pictures and videos of her lavish house which is filled with luxury. The actress resides in a plus high rise in the city which also has a personal swimming pool in the balcony.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 15:13
Nehha

MUMBAI: Nehha Pendse is currently impressing fans with her stellar performance as Sanjana in Star Bharat's show May I Come In Madam? Season 2. 

The actress received several accolades for her character Sanjana in the show's previous season. 

And now, Nehha is still receiving the same love and support from the fans for Sanjana. 

Well, we all know that Nehha is extremely active on social media and also enjoys a great fan following.

The actress often shares all the latest updates from her personal and professional life on her social media handle. 

Fans are always curious to know where their favourite stars live and would love to have a sneak peek into their luxurious abode. 

Nehha has shared several pictures and videos of her lavish house which is filled with luxury. 

The actress resides in a plus high rise in the city which also has a personal swimming pool in the balcony. 

Apart from that, Nehha has also given a sneak peek into her walk-in wardrobe which is filled with some amazing designer wears. 

Nehha's house defines class and the below pictures prove it:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's May I Come In Madam? Finally gets a timeslot

Well, Nehha's house has definitely left our jaws dropped. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sandeep Anand on May I Come In Madam? Season 2: The best part is we all got a break of 6 years and got a chance to prepare ourselves and work on new things

May I Come In Madam Soma Rathod Star Bharat Nehha Pendse Sandeep Anand Sapna Sikarwar Benaifer Kohli TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 15:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Temptation Island India : Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Nia Sharma approached to be a part of the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Exclusive! "It's really very tough to re invent yourself in action" Tiger Shroff
MUMBAI: After Tiger Shroff is grabbing the attention of the fans and audience for his upcoming movie Ganapath, this...
Exclusive! "It is a different world created in the movie which has a different dose of action" Tiger Shroff on his movie Ganapath
MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in today's time, the actor is...
MIND-BLOWING! From personal swimming pool in the balcony to a walk-in closet, May I Come In Madam? fame Nehha Pendse's house is as classy as her personality
MUMBAI: Nehha Pendse is currently impressing fans with her stellar performance as Sanjana in Star Bharat's show May I...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Chiku to give Pandya Store’s paper to Amreesh, tricking Natasha!
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Exciting! Karan Johar confirms directing an action film next, gives an important update on Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Dulhania franchise
MUMBAI: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998 and was way ahead of its time. The film was a blockbuster hit. The film had...
Recent Stories
Shroff
Exclusive! "It's really very tough to re invent yourself in action" Tiger Shroff
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pandya
Must Read: Pandya Store serves as an inspiration to content providers as it raises concern of the mentality on menstruating women!
Arjit
Breaking News: Arjit Taneja comes on board for Mukta Dhond’s new show for Zee TV!
Rupali
Kya Baat Hai! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares how Masterchef Vikas Khanna “made her day”, take a look
Baseer
Exclusive! Baseer Ali and Reem Sameer Sheikh roped in for Bucket List Films’e next in their musical series!
Ekta
Ekta Jain became first actress to shoot in nine avatars of Maa Durga in one day
Hustle
Fascinating! MTV Hustle 3 REPRESENT: Check out here exciting details of a show like, Where and when to watch it online, and more