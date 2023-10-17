MIND-BLOWING! From personal swimming pool in the balcony to a walk-in closet, May I Come In Madam? fame Nehha Pendse's house is as classy as her personality

MUMBAI: Nehha Pendse is currently impressing fans with her stellar performance as Sanjana in Star Bharat's show May I Come In Madam? Season 2.

The actress received several accolades for her character Sanjana in the show's previous season.

And now, Nehha is still receiving the same love and support from the fans for Sanjana.

Well, we all know that Nehha is extremely active on social media and also enjoys a great fan following.

The actress often shares all the latest updates from her personal and professional life on her social media handle.

Fans are always curious to know where their favourite stars live and would love to have a sneak peek into their luxurious abode.

Nehha has shared several pictures and videos of her lavish house which is filled with luxury.

The actress resides in a plus high rise in the city which also has a personal swimming pool in the balcony.

Apart from that, Nehha has also given a sneak peek into her walk-in wardrobe which is filled with some amazing designer wears.

Nehha's house defines class and the below pictures prove it:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's May I Come In Madam? Finally gets a timeslot

Well, Nehha's house has definitely left our jaws dropped.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sandeep Anand on May I Come In Madam? Season 2: The best part is we all got a break of 6 years and got a chance to prepare ourselves and work on new things