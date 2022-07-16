MINDBLOWING! Karan Wahi gives a GLIMPSE of his plush vanity from the sets of Star Bharat's Channa Mereya which proves that he prefers working in style

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi made a smashing comeback on small screens after a long time with a lead role in Star Bharat's Channa Mereya.

The actor is seen portraying the character of Aditya Raj Singh who is a chef by profession.

Well, the viewers are in love with Karan's character and also his on-screen pairing with actress Niyati Fatnani.

Karan has been constantly sharing glimpses from the set on his Instagram account as he hangs out with his co-stars.

And now, Karan's recent stories give us a sneak peek into his vanity and it will make you feel jealous.

Karan's vanity is as beautiful as one can imagine.

ALSO READ: What! Is Channa Mereya's Karan Wahi aka Aditya the next angry young man? This photo suggests so

Take a look:

The room has a soothing effect as it is totally white including Karan's chair where he sits and gets ready for the show.

Well, Karan had once given a glimpse of his apartment which was also full of white and it shows that the actor loves to keep it all white.

The actor's vanity is simple yet elegant and beautifully decorated with intricate pieces which are extremely classy.

The show also stars Vishvapreet Kaur, Kanwalpreet Singh, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Shakti Anand, Shardul Pandit, Puneet Issar, Ashish Kaul, Jasleen Singh, Aanya Rawal, Tanushree Kaushal, Dhriti Goenka, Mamta Verma, Dhantejas Singh among others.

Channa Mereya is bankrolled by Mamta and Yash Patnaik's Beyond Dreams.

Karan is known for his performances in shows like Remix, Dill Mill Gaye, Kasamh Se, Shraddha, Baat Humari Pakki Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Jee Le Zara, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Channa Mereya: Upcoming Dhamaka! Aditya resolves Gulraaj’s worries