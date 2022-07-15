What! Is Channa Mereya's Karan Wahi aka Aditya the next angry young man? This photo suggests so

In a photo shared by Karan we saw that he is super-duper angry and he also imprinted his hand marks on a white cloth.

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 11:50
karan

MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’.

The show’s storyline is quite different and begins with a promising plot wherein Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are in the lead roles.

Also read: Interesting! If not a chef, this could have been the alternative profession of Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal; see Niyati Fatnani’s post

In the show, Aditya was seen participating in an international culinary competition. However, he left it in between because of his dark past with his family. Due to the flashbacks of childhood memories, he got traumatized. And since then he returned to Punjab for his grandfather's sake. In the show, we are witnessing that Aditya does not share a good bond with his dad.

Also read: Channa Mereya: Karan Wahi’s power-packed performance to Niyati Fatnani’s graceful screen presence, the show is a must-watch!

In the past episodes, we saw a tough competition between Aditya with his dad on a tractor and more. Well, now it seems the way how Aditya's father is behaving with him is really provoking him.

In a photo shared by Karan, we saw that he is super-duper angry and he also imprinted his hand marks on a white cloth, maybe he is trying to prove his presence and also how his destiny will work well for him.

Have a look!

His anger will give a big shock to everyone and it will be interesting to see how it will be executed, we bet it will be a surprise element.

Well, how excited are you about this upcoming track?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more news from the entertainment industry!

Karan Wahi Channa Mereya Star Bharat Niyati Fatnani TV news Television News Tanushree Kaushal Ranbir Kapoor Anushka Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 11:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HEARTWARMING! Mohena Kumari shares the FIRST glimpse of her baby boy, reveals her newborn's name
MUMBAI : Mohena Kumari who delivered her first baby on 15 April has been enjoying her motherhood ever since then. The...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Rishabh Luthra meets with a dreaded accident, is Arjun Suryanvanshi responsible?
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Wow! Shanaya Kapoor is a major fitness free and these pictures are the proof
MUMBAI: Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, and soon to be actress Shanaya Kapoor is no doubt one of the major attractions on...
Adorable! THIS rare picture left Kanwar Dhillon wonder
MUMBAI : Kanwar Dhillon is one of the most prominent faces in the television industry. He is currently portraying Shiva...
Dangerous! Actor Mehekk Chahal becomes victim of Online Fraud, loses Rs 49000, details inside
MUMBAI: An FIR has been filed by actress Mehekk Chahal after the Wanted fame lost Rs 49000 to an online payment fraud....
EXCLUSIVE! Sumeet Raghavan on his show Wagle Ki Duniya's realistic and relatable content: The show is a mirror to what we face in real life and Wagle Ki Duniya is 'Aam Aadmi's Duniya'
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya has become everyone's favorite in no time. It's been more than a year since the...
Recent Stories
Shanaya
Wow! Shanaya Kapoor is a major fitness free and these pictures are the proof
Latest Video