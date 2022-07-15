What! Is Channa Mereya's Karan Wahi aka Aditya the next angry young man? This photo suggests so

MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’.

The show’s storyline is quite different and begins with a promising plot wherein Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are in the lead roles.

In the show, Aditya was seen participating in an international culinary competition. However, he left it in between because of his dark past with his family. Due to the flashbacks of childhood memories, he got traumatized. And since then he returned to Punjab for his grandfather's sake. In the show, we are witnessing that Aditya does not share a good bond with his dad.

In the past episodes, we saw a tough competition between Aditya with his dad on a tractor and more. Well, now it seems the way how Aditya's father is behaving with him is really provoking him.

In a photo shared by Karan, we saw that he is super-duper angry and he also imprinted his hand marks on a white cloth, maybe he is trying to prove his presence and also how his destiny will work well for him.

His anger will give a big shock to everyone and it will be interesting to see how it will be executed, we bet it will be a surprise element.

