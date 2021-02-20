Mock fire drill takes place on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Early in the day, we reported about a tragedy taking place on the sets of Star Plus’ Pandya Store. Well, unfortunately, a fire broke out in one part of the sets. The incident happened at around 2:30 AM. Luckily, there were no casualties, and the situation was taken under control. One of the actresses on the show, Krutika Desai confirmed the news on social media by sharing the video of the sets and said that a lot of damage and loss have happened but luckily no causalities occured (Read here: OMG! Star Plus show Pandya Store's set catches fire)

Now, we hear that Rajan Shahi, who is an extremely responsible producer, organized a mock fire drill on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The drill was to instruct the cast and crew on what to do when such unwarranted and unexpected emergencies take place. The entire cast and crew participated to educate themselves.

Have a look at the videos of the drill and of the cast learning how to use fire extinguishers in case of an emergency.