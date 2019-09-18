Mohena Kumari and Gaurav Wadhwa share THIS after spilt with Rishi Dev

MUMBAI: Mohena Singh is a popular television actress. She is best known for portraying the role of Keerti in the popular TV series, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
The actress, who is all set to tie the knot with Suyesh Rawat, is pretty active on social media. The dancer-actress often shares interesting dance videos to treat her fans. Speaking about her social media activity, she along with her co-stars Rishi Dev and Gaurav Wadhwa have garnered fame with their interesting funny content-based videos as RiMoRav and have a huge fan-base on YouTube.
Yet again, Mohena took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt dance video with Gaurav Wadhwa after their spilt with Rishi Dev. In the video, the actress expresses her feelings through dance and remembers memories with Rishi Dev.
Take a look below:
View this post on Instagram
HUMSA YAAR Ft. MOHIT PATHAK MOHENA KUMARI SINGH GAURAV WADHWA. Some memories are stored so deep in your heart that you can never separate yourselves from them. RIMORAV meant friendship...and every moment of it that we shared with you was beautiful. Friendship too has its ups and downs if there is love, laughter there is also anger and tears. We go through it... we fight through it and at the end of the day we remind ourselves that the moments shared can never be replaced, some times it works out and sometimes it does not and so we move on to make new moments and never stop believing in the magic of friendship. Thank you Mohit Pathak @themohitpathak for your magical creation - Humsa Yaar. Thank you Kishlay @kishh.t for the wonderful work behind the camera and on the edits. #respect #rimorav
