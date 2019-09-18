Mohena Kumari and Gaurav Wadhwa share THIS after spilt with Rishi Dev

MUMBAI: Mohena Singh is a popular television actress. She is best known for portraying the role of Keerti in the popular TV series, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



The actress, who is all set to tie the knot with Suyesh Rawat, is pretty active on social media. The dancer-actress often shares interesting dance videos to treat her fans. Speaking about her social media activity, she along with her co-stars Rishi Dev and Gaurav Wadhwa have garnered fame with their interesting funny content-based videos as RiMoRav and have a huge fan-base on YouTube.



Yet again, Mohena took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt dance video with Gaurav Wadhwa after their spilt with Rishi Dev. In the video, the actress expresses her feelings through dance and remembers memories with Rishi Dev.



Take a look below: