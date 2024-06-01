Motivating! Sheezan Khan learnt an important lesson from co-actor and Animal fame Upendra Limaye, read to know more

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan is one of the most well-known actors in the television world who rose to fame with his stint in the Sony Sab’s Ali Baba as he was the main lead of the serial and his character was loved by the audience.

His life took a deep and expected turn and got hit by a huge controversy. The actor was arrested and put behind bars as his co–star and alleged ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of the show. Owing to this case, he spent almost two months in jail.

The moment he was out on bail, he was offered the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and the actor was then seen performing all the stunts well and impressing Rohit Shetty along with the audience. He went a long way in the game.

He was last seen in the Colors TV show Chand Jalne Laga where he made a cameo appearance.

Recently, the actor had shared a post where one could see that he was on IV drops. Today, Sheezan updated his fans that he is doing absolutely fine and has finally recovered after being affected really badly.

The fans are happy to see Sheezan fully recovered and they are waiting to see him back on screen but meanwhile, Sheezan is still active on Instagram and has shared a throwback picture with his co-actor Upendra Limaye who worked with him in the show Tara From Satara.

Sheezan did not just share the picture but even expressed his happiness and gave credit to the actor for teaching him an important lesson. Take a look at the picture below:

As we can see in the picture, Sheezan has written, “The man who taught me how important it is for an actor to always make sure he always faces the camera”

Actor Upendra Limaye was recently seen in the mega blockbuster movie Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.

