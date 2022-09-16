Motivational! Ankit Bathla’s throwback memories has a great message for everyone

MUMBAI : After winning viewers over with his bad-boy character as Siddhant Sinha in &TV's Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki, popular actor Ankit Bathla also played the role of Vedant Sinha- the good lawyer who is out to get justice for the people.

Fans have loved Ankit on the show and the duality he showed while playing these two polar opposite characters.

Ankita Bathla is best known for his roles in Thapki Pyaar Ki, Naagin 4, Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, and Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki.

Recently, we got in touch with the actor where he revealed some throwback incidents in a candid conversation. Read below to know about the incidents.

What’s the first memory of your first show?

From Sammaan – Ek Adhikaar, my character name was Billu and I was wearing a bright pink shirt, playing the role of a villain. That was my first show and it was on Doordarshan.

What about your first rejection?

As long as I can remember, my first rejection was in my childhood when I used to be 120kg and people used to think that he’s so fat that he won’t ever have a girlfriend. People used to talk really bad behind my back. So I would advise that anybody who has an issue in their life because of the people around, please understand that you are beautiful the way you are.

When did you begin your career in the industry?

I remember I had worked in this one serial – Bhagonwali. It was December 24th and the next day was Christmas, we had a lot of fun and we slept late. I might have switched off my phone or maybe it happened by mistake. In the morning when I woke up I saw 17 missed calls because I was selected for that show. I couldn’t believe it because when you’ve given the audition and your phone is on, you keep asking what happened, did I get selected? So no one was asking me anything and when my phone went off, I got so many missed calls. I cannot ever forget that day.

The next thing I remember is, I was doing Thapki Pyaar Ki, because that has been a turning point in my life.

A memory of seeing yourself on a hoarding for the first time?

Well, not me but my mom had seen it, that’s more valuable to me. She video called me and looking at the hoarding didn’t really matter for me but my mom had tears in her eyes. The hoarding was from a web series I’ve done.

Share a memory of your first crush?

I cannot recall a lot but I remember there was an accounts teacher who was really hot. I think the entire school had a crush on her, including me.

Share a memory of the first time when a girl rejected you?

A lot of times. I mean who really wants a boyfriend of 120kg. So yes a lot of times when I was in school. And now for someone to reject me, there needs to be someone who approaches me.

Tell us a rumor that you heard about yourself?

There are a lot of rumors but the latest one is that me and Giaa Manek are dating. It’s definitely a rumor!

So this was our interaction with Ankit Bathla about his throwback memories.

