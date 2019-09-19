News

MTV Ace Of Space 2: Baseer–Lucinda and Krissan–Salman’s LOVE TO BLOSSOM

19 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: MTV Ace Of Space is gaining a huge fan following.

The audience has already assigned its loyalties to their favorites in the show.

The contestants are an impressive mix, thus helping the series deliver entertaining episodes with fun, laughter, romance, drama, and a lot more.

One of the striking highlights of this season is contestants Baseer Ali–Lucinda and Krissan Barreto–Salman Zaidi’s so-called love affair.

Salman has one-sided romantic feelings for Krissan, but she has friend-zoned him, as she is already dating Adish Khanna.

Mastermind Vikas Gupta shared a video of upcoming episodes, where love seems to be in the air for the four said contestants. But, this seems to be the lull before the storm, as Vikas caprioned his post saying, 'Both #Bade & #Chote Nawab are in love @salmanzaidiofficial @baseer_bob with @krissannb & @lucinda_nicholas Awww Awww But since when has life been so simple and easy. As this week comes to an end I am keen to know will #Lucibob & #Krissman Survive what is in store for them.'

See the video.

What do you think happen when Krissan’s boyfriend will come to meet her and Salman?

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes?

Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days