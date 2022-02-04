MTV Roadies: Exclusive! Netizens choose Sonu Sood over Rannvijay Sinha for the host of the upcoming season for the show

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan-following and many dreams about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

This year the entire show concept is been changed and this year the life of the show Ranvijay will not be part of the show and he would be replaced by Sonu Soon.

There is news doing the rounds that twin brothers Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman will be coming back on the show. The two were associated with Roadies for a long time and then they left the show the reasons are unknown and now they would be coming back.

Rannvijay has been associated with the show for a long time and it's going to be difficult to not seem on the show the fans are disappointed he was trending on social media with the hashtag #NoRaanvijayNoRoadies.

Tellychakkar conducted a poll and asked the audience to choose who would be the better host for the show and shockingly they have picked Sonu Sood.

Though this would mark Sonu Sood’s debut on television and he would be seen for the first time as the host of the show, the audience picked him as they are interested to know how he would be as the host of a controversial reality show like Roadies. Sonu won the poll with a huge margin difference from Rannvijay

On the other hand, Raghu and Rajiv will be back on the show and it will be interesting to see them along with Sonu Sood on the show who is very calm and précised whereas the twin brothers are always hyper and get angry in no time and we have seen the numerous videos where they have insulted contestants on the face of it.

