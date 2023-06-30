MTV Roadies Season 13: Shocking! Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty lash out at a contestant for disrespecting Nikhil Chinapa

Prince and Rhea are mentors on the new season of Roadies and now they lash out at a contestant for disrespecting Nikhil as he mentions that the one disgusting person he has met is Nikhil Chinapa
MTV Roadies Season 13: Shocking! Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty lash out at a contestant for disrespecting Nikhil Chinapa

MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the show.

The show has begun and the audience is loving the audition process, where the judges are confused as to who to select in their team.

MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

The audience has given a thumbs-up to the show and is excited for the season.

In the new promo of the show, Prince and Rhea get angry at a contestant for disrespecting VJ Nikhil Chinapa during the audition round.

Where he has mentioned that the one person he is disgusted about is VJ Nikhil Chinapa.

On reading this Prince and Rhea lose their cool and ask him who the hell he is and how dare he talks about Nikhil in this manner and he has no stand in front of him and that this is not acceptable.

The contestant tries and justifies himself by saying that he didn’t have a good experience in working with Nikhil during his audition round and hence he mentioned his name.

Bot Prince and Rhea tell him that he doesn’t deserve to be her and he has no right to say these things.

Well, there is no doubt that Rhea and Prince do take Nihkil as their mentor and hence they took a stand for him.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula labels Gautam Gulati as 'Fake'

 

