MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Rajveer Dey expresses his interest in participating in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, talks about his upcoming projects

Rajveer Dey was one of the strong contestants of the show, but he was eliminated from the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with Rajveer and asked him if he would participate in Bigg Boss order Khatron Ke Khiladi, and what are his upcoming projects.
Rajveer

MUMBAI :  MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

The show is doing exceptionally well and is grabbing the headlines for the continues fights between Prince, Gautam and Rhea.

Rajveer Dey was one of the strong contestants of the show and he impressed the audience and the gang leaders.

He belonged to Gautam's team and he did play the game well his elimination came as a shock as eleven contestants voted him out of the game and he came out with a positive attitude.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rajveer and asked him if he would do Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and what are his upcoming projects.

How was your journey on MTV Roadies Season 19 ?

It was a very good experience and the experience of a lifetime, to be honest. No normal person can have such an experience because we don't have a phone and we don't have time. We wake up and have a scheduled life and we are kept away from this world and isolated in some other place.

How many friends have you made and who is the one person whom you wouldn't want to meet?

I am very happy and lucky. I haven't fought with anyone. But for me first comes Ashika, Ashu and they are my best friends. I get along with everyone and I would love to keep in touch with all as they are my friends. I never had any bad relation with anyone and when I left the show. I was happy and kept good relation with everyone.

What are your upcoming projects?

I was missing mom's love so will spend some time with her, then I have some projects lined up. If I get a reality show, it would be great. I have worked in many web series. I don't plan things. If opportunities come my way I won't say no to it.

Are you open for Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I  will do both the shows as in Bigg Boss, the audience can see what you do inside the house and Khatron is a show similar to MTV Roadies, where you perform the task. I would love to do both shows.

Well, there is no doubt that Rajveer Dey was a strong contestant of the show and unfortunately his journey came to an end.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

