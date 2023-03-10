MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! Shayan Siddiqui reveals which gang leader he is scared of and speaks about favoritism that took place in Rhea and Prince’s team

Shayan Siddiqui was a contestant on Roadies and unfortunately his journey came to an end as he didn’t get much opportunity to prove himself and hence he was eliminated. TellyChakkar got in touch with Shayan and asked him which gang leader he was scared off and he also spoke about Rhea and Prince’s favoritism that takes place.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 04:30
Shayan

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

The show is doing exceptionally well and is grabbing the headlines for the continued fights between Prince, Gautam and Rhea.

Shayan Siddiqui looked promising in the show but then unfortunately he was eliminated as he didn’t get a chance to perform.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! “I thought Prince Narula would play a fair game, but he was unfair during the first task; Rhea would always talk to Prince through Gautam and hence, the fights used to trigger” - Prem Shilu

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shayan and asked him which gang leader he was scared off and he also spoke about Rhea and Prince’s favoritism that takes place.

How was your journey on the show?

My journey has been very different from the others since I wasn’t shown that much. I used to receive a lot of comments like what he is doing in roadies; he doesn’t take a stand and all. In a way they are right but there is only one thing I don’t agree with and that is I didn’t take a stand, the thing is that I never really take a stand for myself.  

All the drama that happened, nothing was related to me so I didn’t want to interfere in that and at times I had taken a stand for others. I didn’t get a chance to perform but I can’t comment on that because I had pitched how many times I could. Rhea was clear who she wanted to send and who she didn’t. As compared to other seasons, this season we have gotten to see more favoritism. I entered the show thinking I would get the opportunity to perform and since life is unfair you can’t get everything and yet have no regrets.

Who among the gang leaders was scary, cool and smart?

Rhea is the smartest and it’s very clear as the way she has played, Gautam was very cool. His aura, coolness and calmness is amazing. And obviously Prince is the one where one used to get scared. 

If you had a choice to choose between Rhea and Prince, who would you choose and why?

Going into the show my first priority was Gautam and second one was Prince because of the experiences he has and the number of reality shows he has done and it counts. With Rhea, it was her first show, so I thought she wouldn’t be able to guide us on the show, which did happen in my case but after I got evicted I would say any day Rhea’s team and not Prince.

What do you have to say about Rhea and Prince’s favoritism that was very evident this season?

Yes, to be honest I cannot comment on that since it’s their game. For Rhea it was a big platform for her to come back so she was very desperate to win and hence she was partial towards Rishabh and I think somewhere in the first task I disappointed her but another chance wasn’t given. Vasu also didn’t perform many tasks well but was given ample chances, but in my case nothing like that happened.

Well, Shayan seemed promising in the show but unfortunately was eliminated as he wasn’t given many chances.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies 19: What! Sonu Sood announces new twist, leaves everyone shocked

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini Sonu Sood Raanvijay Hamid Barkzi Gautam Gulati Rhea Chakraborty Rajveer Dey Adhirup Kadam TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: OMG! Yuvraj beats up Viaan, latter gets hospitalised
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! “I wish Veer could emote aggressively” - Jatin Arora on experience shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann
MUMBAI: Star Plus show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is one of the most loved shows on television and has quite a mass fan...
Exclusive! Amandeep Sidhu reveals how she reacted when she learned Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karanvir Bohra were the leads of the show and if she took any reference from the previous season
MUMBAI: Amandeep Sidhu is a well-known television actress and she has a good fan following. She is best known for her...
Exclusive! Bhagya Laksmi fame Akash Chaudhary gives a message to the people of his fraternity "The more authentic you are, the more people will like you."
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Whoa! Check out this list of the highest paid TV hosts who have made a place in the hearts of the audiences
MUMBAI: India has a great number of content consumers with a variety of contents and their types. Be it movies, short...
Exclusive! Twinkle Arora shares a thought about the debate between actors and youtubers on reality shows and reveals if she is participating in Bigg Boss Season 17
MUMBAI: Twinkle Arora is best known for her performance as Nehmat in Colors TV's show Udaariyaan.She is also associated...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
Really! Not Ranbir Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice as the lead in Animal was THIS superstar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jatin Arora
Exclusive! “I wish Veer could emote aggressively” - Jatin Arora on experience shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann
akash Chaudhary
Exclusive! Bhagya Laksmi fame Akash Chaudhary gives a message to the people of his fraternity "The more authentic you are, the more people will like you."
highest paid TV hosts
Whoa! Check out this list of the highest paid TV hosts who have made a place in the hearts of the audiences
TWINKLE ARORA
Exclusive! Twinkle Arora shares a thought about the debate between actors and youtubers on reality shows and reveals if she is participating in Bigg Boss Season 17
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod or Harshad Chopda, who has the most Instagram followers?
Shehnaaz
Really! Shehnaaz Gill reveals that she is advised not to do Yoga by her doctor, read on to know why