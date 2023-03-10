MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! Shayan Siddiqui reveals which gang leader he is scared of and speaks about favoritism that took place in Rhea and Prince’s team

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

The show is doing exceptionally well and is grabbing the headlines for the continued fights between Prince, Gautam and Rhea.

Shayan Siddiqui looked promising in the show but then unfortunately he was eliminated as he didn’t get a chance to perform.

How was your journey on the show?

My journey has been very different from the others since I wasn’t shown that much. I used to receive a lot of comments like what he is doing in roadies; he doesn’t take a stand and all. In a way they are right but there is only one thing I don’t agree with and that is I didn’t take a stand, the thing is that I never really take a stand for myself.

All the drama that happened, nothing was related to me so I didn’t want to interfere in that and at times I had taken a stand for others. I didn’t get a chance to perform but I can’t comment on that because I had pitched how many times I could. Rhea was clear who she wanted to send and who she didn’t. As compared to other seasons, this season we have gotten to see more favoritism. I entered the show thinking I would get the opportunity to perform and since life is unfair you can’t get everything and yet have no regrets.

Who among the gang leaders was scary, cool and smart?

Rhea is the smartest and it’s very clear as the way she has played, Gautam was very cool. His aura, coolness and calmness is amazing. And obviously Prince is the one where one used to get scared.

If you had a choice to choose between Rhea and Prince, who would you choose and why?

Going into the show my first priority was Gautam and second one was Prince because of the experiences he has and the number of reality shows he has done and it counts. With Rhea, it was her first show, so I thought she wouldn’t be able to guide us on the show, which did happen in my case but after I got evicted I would say any day Rhea’s team and not Prince.

What do you have to say about Rhea and Prince’s favoritism that was very evident this season?

Yes, to be honest I cannot comment on that since it’s their game. For Rhea it was a big platform for her to come back so she was very desperate to win and hence she was partial towards Rishabh and I think somewhere in the first task I disappointed her but another chance wasn’t given. Vasu also didn’t perform many tasks well but was given ample chances, but in my case nothing like that happened.

Well, Shayan seemed promising in the show but unfortunately was eliminated as he wasn’t given many chances.

