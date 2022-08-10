MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula at loggerheads; Sonu Sood tries to be a the peacemaker

MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one, and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

Ex Roadies and winner Hamid Barkzi is the host of the audition round where he is seen motivating the contestants to give a good audition and to be selected.

Roadies is all set to go – on air from the 3rd of June on MTV at 7 : 00 pm and the fans would get to see how the gang leaders would fight for the best contestant in their team.

As per sources, it seems that Prince and Gautam never got along in the show and they were always at loggerheads and kept fighting whereas Sonu Sood always tried to be the peacemaker between them.

There were times the both also got physical and Gautam threatened to leave the show mid – way

Well, it seems like the audience wouldn’t get to see much more twists and turns and fights in the house, not only from the contestants but also from the gang leaders.

The fans are excited for the new season as the all concept of Gang –leaders is back.

