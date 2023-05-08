MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Once again Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into a heated argument

The new season of MTV Roadies has begun and the audience has given it thumbs up and now in the upcoming episode Prince and Rhea would have an argument and Prince challenges that he would change the track of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 14:56
MTV Roadies

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Now in the upcoming episodes, the contestants would get into a heated argument and that’s when Gautam will be seen advising them that if they want to be like Prince they should, if they want to be like Rhea they should and if they want to be like him then they should.

(ALSO READ: MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula)

That’ when Prince will say that if they want to be fake like Rhea and Gautam they can be and that’s when the actress say that why does Prince always drags their name.

Prince, will challenge that soon he will change the track of the show and he is someone who speaks from the front and with names he will expose everyone.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to high on drama and entertainment.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! No elimination to take place in the upcoming episode, all contestants safe )

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

