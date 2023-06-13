MTV Roadies Season 19 : Shocking! Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula at loggerheads; Shiv Thakare makes a surprise entry

MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

The show has begun and the audience are loving the audition process where the judges are confused as to who to select in their team.

The audience have given a thumbs up to the show and are excited for the season.

In the new promo of the show one can see Prince and Gautam at loggerheads and Gautam tells that Prince isn’t a good person, and that he should learn some manners to talk.

On the other hand, Shiv Thakare will be entering the show and he will be surprising the judges and Prince to whose team he has belonged to.

Prince will be super excited to see Shiv back on the show and the two will re- live some moments on the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode is going to be an exciting one filled with a lot of drama.

