MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Prince Narula has a massive fight with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty; the latter tells him to shut up and the actor threatens to quit the show

MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one, and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

ALSO READ :MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! This is when the new season will be launched with Sonu Sood as the host, along with Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati as the new leaders of the show

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

In the new promo one can see how during the auditions Prince has an argument with Gautam and Rhea.

He shouts at Rhea and she tells him to lower his voice and tells him to “Shutt Up”

On the other hand, Prince tells that Gautam is not fit to do anything in the show. That's when the actor will say that he can do many things and that he will leave this show if he needs to get insulted.

Well, it seems like the upcoming season is going to be interesting with a lot of twists and turns.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?









