MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Prince Narula has a massive fight with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty; the latter tells him to shut up and the actor threatens to quit the show

MTV Roadies is coming up with a new season and the new promo is out and one can see how Prince is having arguments with the rest of the gang leaders and this season is going to be a very interesting one.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 19:35
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Prince Narula has a massive fight with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty; the latter tells him

MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one, and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

ALSO READ :MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! This is when the new season will be launched with Sonu Sood as the host, along with Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati as the new leaders of the show

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

In the new promo one can see how during the auditions Prince has an argument with Gautam and Rhea.

He shouts at Rhea and she tells him to lower his voice and tells him to “Shutt Up”

On the other hand, Prince tells that Gautam is not fit to do anything in the show. That's when the actor will say that he can do many things and that he will leave this show if he needs to get insulted.

Well, it seems like the upcoming season is going to be interesting with a lot of twists and turns.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

 


 

 


    
 

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini Sonu Sood Raanvijay Hamid Barkzi Gautam Gulati Rhea Chakraborty
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 19:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Love Quest! Sai wants Virat’s help for THIS
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Bigg Bos 16 winner MC Stan collaborates with actor Aasim Gulati for this special reason
MUMBAI: Mc Stan is one of the most famous rappers in today’s time and has a crazy fan following.The actor came into the...
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Prince Narula has a massive fight with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty; the latter tells him to shut up and the actor threatens to quit the show
MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Exclusive! “Being the character of a watchman, I saw potential in it’ Faiz Khan
MUMBAI: Actor Faiz Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his projects, the actor was seen...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Consoling! Manvendra comes to calm Damayanti
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Shocking! Mystery of Keerti’s death to finally be revealed?
MUMBAI:Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha
Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha
Latest Video
Related Stories
MC STAN
Exclusive! Bigg Bos 16 winner MC Stan collaborates with actor Aasim Gulati for this special reason
MUST READ! Anupama fame Aman Maheshwari shares a Picture with co-star Apara Mehta, shares what he THINKS about her
MUST READ! Anupama fame Aman Maheshwari shares a Picture with co-star Apara Mehta, shares what he THINKS about her
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on – air; might replace this show?
Raanvijay Singha
Rannvijay Singha finally breaks his silence on leaving MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, says “There is no bad blood with MTV or anyone, it was a decision I took for the betterment of my career”
Arko Pravo Mukherjee to grace the upcoming episode of the show
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Arko Pravo Mukherjee to grace the upcoming episode of the show
OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals that she wouldn’t want to return to television and do this instead at the professional front
OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals that she wouldn’t want to return to television and do this instead at the professional front