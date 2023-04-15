MTV Roadies Season 19 : Wow! Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula, Sonu Sood and Rhea Chakraborty begin the journey for the new season

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on a journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one, and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

He also informed the fans and the audiences that the auditions have begun and soon, the show will go on air.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

Gautam Gulati shared a video where one can see how they have reached Delhi for the auditions.

It is also seen how Gautam, Prince and Sonu Sood are interacting with the audience and telling them what they could expect from the upcoming season.

The two look very handsome and fans cannot wait to watch them together on the show.

This is the first time that Bigg Boss Season 8 and 9 winners are coming together and the audience is thoroughly excited. Also, these two gang leaders would be playing along with the host Sonu Sood.

