MTV Roadies Season 19 : Wow! Prince Narula’s journey is commendable from auditioning for the show to being the leader on the show

Prince is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of the show and soon he would be seen as the gang leader of the show and now we came across his audition from his days of Roadies.
PRINCE NARULA

MUMBAI : MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

Last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one, and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

He also informed the fans and the audiences that the auditions have begun and soon, the show will go on air.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

Now we came across the audition video of Prince Narula from the show where one can see how Raanvijay is seen questioning him and taking his audition and Prince is proving himself in front of the judges.  

Raanvijay tells him that he has a few seconds to prove himself and that’s when Prince starts talking about himself to convince the judges to take him on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Prince Narula has come a long way with a lot of handwork and dedication and today he is the gang leader of the show and would be judging the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! The new season of the show will be beginning soon

 

