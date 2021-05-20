MTV Splitsvilla X3: Aditi Rajput reveals why she changed her choice from Gary to Jay

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 is one of the most successful shows on television and the audiences are loving the new season as there are lots of twists and turns in the serial.

Now in the previous episode, we have seen how Kevin and Kat dumped Dev and Janvi thus breaking Gracy hearth, and we also saw how Jay and Aditi became the first compatible pair of the season.

In an unseen video, Aditi has revealed that when she entered Splitsvilla she didn’t find anyone that attracted but the one person whom she thought had a good personality was Gary and not Jay.

Surprising right? She said that she had spoken to all but she got attracted to Gary as he looked good and also was a good dancer.

Aditi thought that she could build a connection with Gary but then things didn’t work and then she began to talk to Jay and her comfort and the understanding relationship was built.

And post her connection with Jay, Gary was out of her list and there wasn’t any looking back then.

Well, today Aditi and Jay have become the first compatible pair on the show and all the contestants feel that they are madly in love, whereas Gary has found a connection in Janvi but she was dumped in the last episode.

