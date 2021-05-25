MTV Splitsvilla X3 : Shocking! Trevon and Kevin reveal Gary’s feelings to Avantika

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 is one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences are loving the new season as there are lots of twists and turns.

In the previous episode, Kevin and Kat dumped Dev and Janvi, thus breaking Gary's heart. We also saw how Kevin's team won the task. They have the power of dumping and saving someone.

In an unseen video, Trevon pitches Gray to Avantika and explains the scenario to her.

He tells her that Gary is heartbroken and not in his senses. He tells her that to remain in the show, one needs to perform tasks, and since Gray is excellent at this, she should keep her feelings aside and perform with him so that she can win and get the benefits.

Trevon makes it clear to Avantika that Gary doesn’t feel for her has always been open about this. During the dome session, she shouldn’t say that she likes Gary.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X3: Aarushi Chib taking a stand for Vyomesh Koul makes their fans go AWW )

Avantika understands Trevon’s point that she needs to perform to be in the show and that Gary could be a good partner for that.

Trevon also tells her that he and Kevin owe it to Gary as his connection went. He is a good guy and it is his bad luck that he doesn’t have any girl right now for him.

Well, it will be interesting to see how will Avantika handle this. Will she be with Gary only to perform?

What do you think? Will Gary develop feelings for her? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more updates on Splitsvilla X3, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X3: Aarushi Chib taking a stand for Vyomesh Koul makes their fans go AWW