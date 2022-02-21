Much Awaited! Shaheer Sheikh and Nikki Tamboli to treat their fans with their upcoming project together

MUMBAI: After Shivangi Joshi, and Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh collaborates with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli for a music video. The Pavitra Rishta actor shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. He did not reveal much but as soon as he shared pics, fans dropped comments.

Shaheer wrote, “We are coming to set the temperatures soaring.. #comingsoon @shahzeb_azad @ramjigulatiofficial @nikki_tamboli.” In one of the pictures, he is posing with Nikki. Both are looking extremely hot. Shaheer is wearing a white sweatshirt and Nikki is wearing a red dress. One of the fans wrote, “Wohooo super excited @shaheernsheikh u r just amazing.” Another wrote, “The temperature just went high.” Many dropped fire emojis. To note, both are coming together for the first time.

Shaheer Sheikh will be soon seen in a new TV show titled Woh To Hai Albelaa. Anuj Sachdeva is also seen in the show. The promo is also out. It is a story of two brothers bonding.

The actor was last seen in Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. He was also seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 opposite Erica Fernandes. The show went off air and was replaced by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

