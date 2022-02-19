Much in Love! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were clicked by the paparazzi enjoying dinner date

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the sweetest couples in the television industry. Their social media is full of lovely pictures. Yesterday, on February 18, Jay and Mahhi were spotted by the paparazzi post their dinner date. It was no less than a treat for their fans.

In the photos, Mahhi and Jay were seen twinning in black. Jay wore a black shirt with green cargo pants. Whereas, Mahhi donned a black co-ord set for her dinner date with her main man. They also stopped by to pose for the cameras and flashed their brightest smiles. However, their daughter Tara Vij was not present with them.

Be it during public appearances or on social media, they never shy away from expressing their love for each other. The couple had tied the knot in the year 2011 and their love is still growing strong. The couple has also fostered two kids – Khushi and Rajveer.

Jay Bhanushali was also part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 15. However, his journey was short-lived as he got evicted in the middle of the show. On the work front, Jay has returned to television as a host as he is part of the reality show Dance India Dance Li’L Masters season 5. The dance reality show will be judged by Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre and Remo D’Souza. With this, Sonali Bendre will be back on TV after three years.

Credit: Pinkvilla



