Mukul Dev bags Contiloe’s upcoming web-series Black Torando

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about Abhimanyu Singh’s Contiloe Production’s upcoming web-series titled Black Torando which is based on 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai.



We broke the news about Saqib Saleem and Arjan Bajwa being roped in for the project. (Read here: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/saqib-saleem-play-late-indian-army-officer-sandeep-unnikrishnan-contiloe-pictures-next; https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/arjan-bajwa-bags-contiloe-pictures-next-zee5-190830)



Now, the latest update is that acclaimed actor Mukul Dev has also been roped in for the project for an important role.



We contacted Mukul who confirmed the news and said, “Yes, I am a part of the project. I had worked with Abhimanyu Singh’s Contiloe Productions on 21 Sarfarosh Sargrahi which was a great experience and I’m totally looking forward to shoot for Black Torando. The makers have put in a lot of efforts to re-create the 26/11 scenario and every character in the project is quite important and detailed. Thus, I wouldn’t want to divulge my character details.”



Mukul is known for his performance in movies like Jai Ho and R... Rajkumar.



