Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav – YOUTH ICONS? Question netizens – Audience Verdict

MUMBAI: Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines for one reason or the other.

He was initially in the news ever since a case was registered against him early this year.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Mannara Chopra talks about the fiasco between Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui; reveals memories from her upcoming project

Faruqui was arrested on January 1st this year, right before he was about to perform at a leading venue in Indore. The complaint against him, filed by right-wing activists Eklavya Gaur and Malini Gaur, stated that his jokes hurt religious sentiments and the show was also being held without proper permission, amidst the pandemic. The comic was booked under sections 188, 269, 295A, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and was released on bail, a month later.

On the other hand, Elvish Yadav was held responsible for supplying venom of Cobra and Krait snakes in samples at a rave party attended by him. The samples have been handed to the Jaipur FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) for further investigation.

Elvish has been arrested by the Noida police. After admitting to arranging for snakes and venom at rave parties, Evish was sent under judicial custody under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. He has been released on bail.

Well, both the influencers have been a part of the Bigg Boss seasons. Munawar was seen in Bigg Boss 17 as the winner and Elvish won the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.

Munawar was recently arrested in a bar raid and has now been released after a penalty.

With this, there are some people who are questioning if this is what the youth icons are being called these days!

Kavi Bains shared, “Last time Elvish Yadav’s systumm was hang in jail and this time Munawar Faruqui is going to jail for his illegal work. These are youth icons of some Indian youngsters. It is high time that we stop trending them and give them importance.”

Jasleen Kaur said, “Every celebrity comes with his or her own baggage and we are forgetting that they are too humans. It is not like a first raid where people have been caught. Munawar was at the wrong place at the wrong time. So give it a break! With regards to Elvish, he would not have been released on bail if he had done a heinous crime.”

Ishaani Chacko averred, “It is disgusting and now Elvish is even tweeting that after Bigg Boss their fate has landed in jail. He is trying to joke about a situation. Such are the youth icons of our country who encourages other people to do such drugs and get involved in illegal things.”

Devi D’Alia mentioned, “Have we as a country forgotten the meaning of youth icons? I cannot imagine them having millions of fan following and even after their wrongdoings, there are many who are justifying and showing love and support for them.”

Divya Edwin expressed, “It is very wrong to call Munawar and Elvish names without knowing the complete story. Elvish would not have been released on bail if it was a very serious crime that he committed and there are so many hookah places that run illegally and those have been busted. Just because Munawar is a celebrity, doesn’t mean we call him names.”

(Also Read: OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 winner Munawar Faruqui takes a stand for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav as his fans targeted the latter’s mother

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below!