MUST-READ! Abhishek Nigam on Alibaba wrapping up in a short span of time: I always knew that I was called to end this story and I wasn't roped in to take the story ahead

The talented star has several hit TV shows to his credit like Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul, Hero - Gayab Mode On, Akbar - Rakht Se Takt Ka Safar, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, and Chandra Nandini.

He has also been a part of Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat.

Well, Abhishek has definitely proved his mettle in acting with his amazing projects and he has a long way to go in his career.

Abhishek's last show was Alibaba where he played the lead.

However, weeks after Abhishek was roped in for the role, the show went off-air.

In one of his recent interviews, Abhishek aspoke about Alibaba going off-air and said, "Since the beginning I knew that the story ended on a note where it was very incomplete. I knew that the story would end. We all thought that the story was working well. Apart from the story, there are many things related to the show. I knew that the story would be completed. The story continued for a few months and I was happy. But then there was an end which was needed. I was then hoping that after this story would end, a new one would start. But that didn't happen."

He added, "I always knew that I was roped in to end this story. I wasn't called to take the story ahead. I was very satisfied. I started and ended it. There were many other things on which we don't hold any control."

Talking about comparisons being made which resulted in creating any differences with his brother Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek said, "I never felt bad, to be honest. I never took it that way. There is no competition or negativity between us. But people think it that way. They feel that there should be a competition between us. There must be jealousy. But there is nothing as such between us. For me, Siddharth has always been like my child. When I see him grow I get happy. I feel happy when he signs a new project. I felt this. I don't matter much to myself. What matters to me is my brother. Our platforms are the same but our journeys are going to be very different."

Talking about Siddharth's appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Abhishek felt that he did not get the desired due.

Abhishek said, "I did feel that. I felt that Siddharth was not well-utilised. But again, there are a lot of things that you can't control. He will get his fair chance. Whenever he will get it, he will kill it. We are just waiting for that chance. He is working hard for that.''

