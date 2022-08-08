Must Read! After initiating divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite

MUMBAI: Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are considered one of the cutest couples in telly town. However, going by the reports, it seems things were a little complicated between the two, but now they have reconciled.

The two have left their fans confused with their on and off relationship. The discord in their marital life is not new and started right after they tied the knot. Things reached a point this year that Charu told BT that they have decided to part ways legally and she initiated the process. However, things seem to have changed again and it looks like the couple has reconciled.

Rajeev surprised everyone by posting a photo with Charu and used a 'Rose' emoji in the caption. Several fans heaved a sigh of relief seeing them back together. One commented, "Omg so happy to see you together god bless you and family...Ziana deserves the love and warmth of both the parents, you guys are setting examples of being good parents."

Some were happy to see their reunion, while Rajeev's photo also left a huge section of their followers confused. When BT asked Rajeev if he had patched-up with Charu, he replied, "For my latest post, the picture says it all." Charu, too, seems to have changed her mind. After removing Sen from her name on Instagram, she added it back on her profile. These little things hint at the couple's reconciliation. Post returning to Mumbai recently, Rajeev met his daughter Ziana, who was suffering from hand, mouth and foot disease. In his vlog, he showered praise on Charu for looking after Ziana well. He also had his share of playtime with his little one.

Well, his frequent mentions of her in his vlog hinted at his change of heart.

The two tied the knot in 2019 and are blessed with a daughter. It remains to be seen now if the couple makes a formal announcement about their status

