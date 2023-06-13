Must-Read! Amidst his exit from the show, Cold War between Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey flares up, here’s how their equation has changed since the shwo began!

In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite.
Meet

ALSO READ: Breaking! Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey starrer Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Set catches Fire Because of an AC Blast

The show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, is a Zee TV show, and stars Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey as the leads.

The show has always been popular and the audience has formed a deep connection with the show because of its gripping storyline and stellar performance. 

We gave you the exclusive update that the show is headed for a leap. And it was very unclear whether or not Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey would stay , on but now it is confirmed that Ashi would continue with the show while, Shagun would leave.

There have been reports, that Ashi and Shagun have not been getting along and theat they are currently engaged in a cold war. 

There have been multiple reports saying that the two do not see eye-to eye or even talk on set after the director calls cut.

And while both the actors have denied the there have been any tension and maintained that they are cordial, reports and sources from the set say otherwise.

We are just going to take you through a quick journey of their equation and initially when the two started the show their equation was good, they would pop up on each other’s social media and even do lives together.

Reportedly things started getting bad once, awards and recognition came into the picture and over time the equation has gotten worse and they stopped appearing on each other;s social media and even attending an events together and that’s when fans started notciing that something was wrong. 

And now with the news of the Shagun leaving and Ashi being a part of the show, things might have been gotten worse since then.

While, the two have denied the reports, with the show taking a leap, this is the news that has just been going around.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I am really happy with my acting career right now”, Ashi Singh talks about her show Meet and rumours of her doing a reality show, read on to know more

Ashi Singh Shagun Pandey Meet- Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Meet Ahlawat Meet Hooda
