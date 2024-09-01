Must read! Amitabh Bachchan appeared displeased with BAHU Aishwarya Rai during the Kabaddi Match, Asks Abhishek to be cheerful in the viral video!

MUMBAI: The internet is ablaze with rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce. It is said that the two have been living apart and that things are not good between them. Even though Aishwarya and Abhishek appear to be acting romantically for the cameras, their awkward chemistry is always evident when they are together. The couple left to watch a Kabaddi match with Amitabh Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya in the midst of all of this.

An unseen footage of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan from a recent Kabaddi tournament was recently published on Reddit. In the video, Abhishek appeared a little disappointed while Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen enthusiastically supporting the squad. In addition, Amitabh Bachchan was observed telling Abhishek to be a little happier while paying close attention to the game.

Netizens were quick to point out that Aishwarya and Abhishek lacked chemistry as soon as the video was posted online. A few users further stated that Amitabh looked passively hostile and that his behavior with his bahu, Aishwarya, had changed. A user observed, "Looks like Ab Sr. was telling Jr to be cheerful and he passive aggressively cheered the team..." Another wrote, "difference between an introvert and extrovert perfectly explained."

Abhishek Bachchan posted a mysterious message on Instagram amid the ongoing scrutiny of his personal life. On January 2, 2024, Abhishek re-shared a quote on Instagram Stories that attracted a lot of attention. The post discussed putting in a lot of effort and working hard even when it isn't appreciated by everyone. One interpretation of his note is, "If you want to look good in front of thousands, you have to outwork thousands in front of nobody."

For those who don't know, after Abhishek Bachchan sent a dry birthday message to his wife, there were rumours that the two were having issues. Following that, the incredibly romantic couple were seen together multiple times, but online users speculated that there had been an "off" dynamic between them, which fueled rumours about the scandal in the Bachchan family even more. Subsequently, an online report said that Aishwarya had moved out of Jalsa, the Bachchan residence, and was now living apart from Aaradhya.

