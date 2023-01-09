Must Read! Asim Riaz remembers the late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, says, “Nobody can take my…”

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position. He was one of the most popular contestants, and today, he is ruling in the hearts of the audiences. Whether it is his music video or any new announcement, fans get super excited. His love-hate relationship with the late Bigg Boss 13 winner Shidharth Shukla made a lot of headlines.

During a recent concert, model/actor/rapper Asim paid a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. He told the crowd, “There is nobody who can take my place or Sidharth Shukla’s place.” Both Sidharth and Asim’s journey in Bigg Boss was admirable and they individually showed immense strength.

Asim had shared a heartwarming video of the best moments of him and Sidharth on Bigg Boss 13. He captioned the video, “I had dream in the morning about the big boss journey…. And I saw Siddarth after watching his bb clip he came and gave a hug to me…I stil can’t believe this , see you on the other side SiD.”

Sidharth tragically died on 2nd September 2021 following a cardiac arrest, leaving his family and fans in immense shock.

Credit-Pinkvilla