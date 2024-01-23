MUST READ: From Avika Gor to Priyankshi Yadav! Actresses who played leading roles at a very young age

MUMBAI: The world of television is a small industry and there are many celebrities and popular actors who are well known to each other. There are many fresh faces that are cast every year and some of them manage to bag the leading roles as their debut projects and shoot to extreme stardom.

They become overnight celebrities and audience favourites!

Today, we take a look at actresses who made their TV debut in leading roles at a very young age and became overnight stars.

Take a look:

Mahima Makwana was a part of Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke when she was hardly 12 years old

We all know what a hit show Balika Vadhu was and Avika Gor made her debut as a child artist however, she starred in the leading role at the age of 14 in Sasural Simar Ka.

Priyal Gor was 16 years old during the time she starred in Ram Milaayi Jodi on Zee TV. The story revolves around a shy, sweet Gujarati boy and a Punjabi girl who fall in love.

Bidaai was another hit show on Star Plus. Ssara Khan played the leading role when she was 18 years old.

Reem Shaikh was 16 when she bagged the leading role in Tujhse Hai Raabta on Zee TV

Pandya Store is one of the most popular shows on Star Plus. The show is in its second season and Priyanshi Yadav plays the leading role. She is 17 years old.

Do you have more actors to list? Mention them in the comments below!