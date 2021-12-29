Must Read! Bachpan Ka Pyaar boy Sahdev Dirdo is stable and as gained conscious updates rapper Badshah

MUMBAI : The Bachpan Ka Pyaar reel had gone viral on social media and the little kid Sahdev Dirdo had become an overnight star.

Post the reel going viral rapper Badshah had ad singed the little kid and made a song out of the reel song Bachpan Ka Pyaar.

Yesterday night the little kid had a bike accident and was severely injured. Rapper Badshah took on to social media and shared the news with fans where he said that “In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to the hospital. I’m there for him. Need your prayers”

Sahdev met with an accident in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. He is a 10-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh and is the voice behind the viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar song.

The little kid was critical until last night but now the rapper took on to social media and said that that little kid is stable and has gained consciousness and he would be visiting Raipur and will find a suitable numerologist for him and to keep him in everyone prayers.

Well, we wish the little kid a speedy recovery and hope he comes back home hail and hearty.

