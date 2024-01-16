MUST READ: Being a lead of a show is really tough; I chased all the difficulties and obstacles: Krutika Desai on Gauna – Ek Pratha going off-air

MUMBAI: Gauna: Ek Pratha on Shemaroo Umang attracted quite a lot of viewership.

The show was extremely loved by the masses and it narrated a beautiful tale of Gehna and Gaurav, who were married during their childhood. (Also Read: Shivaan Shamra talks about his show Gauna: Ek Pratha)

Gehna's quest to embrace her Gauna ceremony and live happily has been the core of the story. But life's twists and turns present many challenges for Gehna as she navigates her path and discovers hidden truths.

The show had quite a run and now, it will soon be going off-air.

The show cast Krutika Desai, Rohit Purohit and Parvati Sehgal in the leading roles and the show wrapped up on December 15, 2023. Krutika took to social media and in her late post, she recalled her experience shooting for the show and also showed gratitude to the makers.

She shared a last picture from the show and said that being a lead actress is not easy and that she had many difficulties and obstacles. She also mentioned that she has a lot to pen down but chooses to fly with beautiful aspects of life. Krutika said that it has been a rollercoaster ride and thanked her team for supporting her.

Krutika also said thank you to all her fans, friends and closed ones for loving her and being by her side along with fans.

Take a look:

Krutika received a lot of wishes after her post.

We wish the entire team of Gauna –Ek Pratha all the best for their future endeavors. (Also Read: Rohit Purohit Set to Captivate Audiences as the Charming Protagonist in Gauna Ek Pratha)

How much will you miss watching Gauna – Ek Pratha? Let us know in the comment section below!