Must-Read! Bigg Boss 17 needs a contestant like Rubina Dilaik or Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary! Read for more!

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

Season 17, has begun and has seen quite the drama as compared to any other seasons, in the first couple of episodes, we saw some major fights and some close bonds forming. 

And while the season has been jam-packed with entertainment, from fights over ration to over bonds and comments. The house is seen it’s a glimpse into it all, 

But it seems like, there has been something missing from this season, while this season does have some great players and some really popular names, like Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and more. There is still a strong opposition missing in the house, one that can stand alone, no matter what. 

And in the previous seasons, there have been personalities like that, especially Rubina Dilaik in season 14 and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary in season 16.

Rubina’s strong personality in the show stood out for many reasons, because she was willing to be vulnerable about her marriage but also fight the fight, and it stood out always, which is why it is a reason she won the game.

Another strong personality, was Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, who was willing to stand alone, with fake relationships, against the whole house if she wanted to.

Both of them were entertaining and had fulfilling relationships and a character arc, that made the show very interesting.

What are your thoughts about the new season and the players? Tell us in the comments below!

