Must Read! Check out the educational qualifications of new parents Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved and cherished real - life couples of television. They have a massive fan following and the fans love to see them together.

The two had met on a shoot for a music video and from there began their love story. It was Bigg Boss Season 14 that Rahul had publicly declared his love for Disha and proposed to her. She too came on the show and accepted the proposal. The couple got married in the year 2021. Rahul and Disha welcomed their first child, a baby girl on 20th September and the couple are over the moon.

Also Read-Exclusive! Disha Parmar talks about sharing screen spaces, timings says “For me, the atmosphere of the set, and what the people are like, what the team is like is very important” and more

Disha made her acting debut with the 2012 Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta. She was later seen in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa and later in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Born on 11th November 1994, in New Delhi, Disha completed her schooling in Delhi’s Sadhu Vaswani International School. During her secondary education, Disha participated in a lot of dance competitions, theatrical performances, and fashion shows.

While Disha was initially pursuing a degree in Business Marketing, she took up a crucial role in the television series Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Disha reportedly graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women in New Delhi but this news is yet to be confirmed.

Also Read-Wow! Disha Parmar enjoys babymoon while she flaunts her bump in the most fashionable way, take a look

Born on 23 September 1987, in nagpur, Rahul Krushna Vaidya was raised in Mumbai and received his early education in Hansraj Moraji Public School and graduated from Mithibai College in Mumbai. During his second year of college, Rahul auditioned for Indian Idol and was selected. He made a noteworthy comeback with Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 14.

Currently, Disha and Rahul are enjoying parenthood to the fullest caring for their newborn daughter.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FilmiBeat



