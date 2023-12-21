Must Read: Check out the girlfriends in Munawar Faruqui’s life!

Munawar is currently a part of Bigg Boss 17 and his love life is quite controversial. Munawar has been open about the fact that he has had his share of heartbreaks and he has been cheated and lied to in the past. He has also said that he has learnt from his own mistakes and now he is more careful about his decisions.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 12:19
Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become quite a sensational name in the entertainment industry. The comedian-YouTuber, life has been surrounded by controversies and along with that his participation in reality show Lock Upp which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut brought more highlights to his relationship status.

It was in that show that Munawar revealed that he was married and now divorced. He also shared that he has a son from his first marriage named Mikaeel. His son stays with him and he never mentioned about him earlier as he did not want him to suffer. (Also Read: Shocking! Ayesha Khan claimed Munawar Faruqui met her and Nazila on the same day, Reveals calling Latter 'Toxic and Abusive'; Details inside! )

Munawar is currently a part of Bigg Boss 17 and his love life is quite controversial.

Munawar has been open about the fact that he has had his share of heartbreaks and he has been cheated and lied to in the past. He has also said that he has learnt from his own mistakes and now he is more careful about his decisions.

However, his love life has opened like a can of worms with his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entering the house. She mentioned how Munawar cheated on her and with this, his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi came out in the open and shared that she wants to keep no relations with him and she would have considered forgiving him if it was only Ayesha that she got cheated on with her, but there were many other girls in the picture.

She mentioned that Munawar cheated on her and while he was in a relationship with her, he was dating several other women. (Also Read:Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks down in tears after confrontation with Ayesha Khan, She accuses Him Of 'Two-Timing’; Says 'Please send me home')

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

MUNAWAR FARUQUI Ayesha Khan Nazila Sitaishi LOCK UPP Kangana Ranaut YouTuber Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
2
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 12:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! I wanted to come back with a show which is socially valuable and Wagle Ki Duniya is like a dream come true for me: Pariva Pranati
MUMBAI: Pariva Pranati is one of the most talented actresses on television today. She is currently a part of Wagle Ki...
Hawwt! Actress Kenisha Awasthi is too hot handle in these clicks
MUMBAI: Actress Kenisha Awasthi has been winning the hearts of the fans and getting all the attention from the audience...
Wow! Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh’s grand engagement and sangeet with Akshay Mhatre has our heart, BFFs Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Shrivastava share lovely glimpses
MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is one of the most well-known figures in the television industry with a large fan following. The...
Exclusive: Heenaa Rajput, Preetika Chauhan and Bhakti Rathod come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions for Star Plus!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to reporting on breaking and exclusive news from the world...
Dunki first day: Kya Baat Hai! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to his fans attending the early morning show at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy
MUMBAI: After a super duper 2023 with films like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain his fans for...
Must Read: Check out the girlfriends in Munawar Faruqui’s life!
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become quite a sensational name in the entertainment industry. The comedian-YouTuber, life...
Recent Stories
Dunki
Dunki first day: Kya Baat Hai! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to his fans attending the early morning show at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shrenu Parikh
Wow! Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh’s grand engagement and sangeet with Akshay Mhatre has our heart, BFFs Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Shrivastava share lovely glimpses
Heenaa Rajput, Preetika Chauhan
Exclusive: Heenaa Rajput, Preetika Chauhan and Bhakti Rathod come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions for Star Plus!
Chhaya Vora, Swastik Tiwar, Hirva Trivedi
Exclusive: Chhaya Vora, Swastik Tiwar, Hirva Trivedi and Amitabh Krishna Ghanekar come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next on Star Plus!
Ankita
OMG! Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande reveals she waited for Sushant Singh Rajput to come back to her after they broke up, Netizens express anguish
Pallavi
Controversy! Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner Pallavi Prashanth allegedly vanished after a case filed against him and his fans by Hyderabad Police; Details inside!
Ankit
Ankit Bhatia makes his comeback with a bang after 4 months in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi