Must Read: Check out the girlfriends in Munawar Faruqui’s life!

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become quite a sensational name in the entertainment industry. The comedian-YouTuber, life has been surrounded by controversies and along with that his participation in reality show Lock Upp which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut brought more highlights to his relationship status.

It was in that show that Munawar revealed that he was married and now divorced. He also shared that he has a son from his first marriage named Mikaeel. His son stays with him and he never mentioned about him earlier as he did not want him to suffer.

Munawar is currently a part of Bigg Boss 17 and his love life is quite controversial.

Munawar has been open about the fact that he has had his share of heartbreaks and he has been cheated and lied to in the past. He has also said that he has learnt from his own mistakes and now he is more careful about his decisions.

However, his love life has opened like a can of worms with his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entering the house. She mentioned how Munawar cheated on her and with this, his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi came out in the open and shared that she wants to keep no relations with him and she would have considered forgiving him if it was only Ayesha that she got cheated on with her, but there were many other girls in the picture.

She mentioned that Munawar cheated on her and while he was in a relationship with her, he was dating several other women.

