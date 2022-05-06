Must Read! Check out TV celebs who follow strict diet regimes

MUMBAI: The entertainment world might look glamorous but to survive here one needs to take care of a lot of things. In addition to honing their craft, they also need to take care of their health and diet. This helps them to remain fit and healthy. This is because they are always under the eye of the public every day on TV or somewhere in public.

Due to this, many TV celebs follow a very strict diet and exercise daily to look good. Take a look at some of the celebs who follow strict diet regimes:

Shehnaaz Gill: The singer-actress rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. However, she was called upon for her weight. After coming out from Bigg Boss, she concentrated on her physical well-being and lost 12 kilograms in six months. Revealing her diet plan to ETimes she said, “I went in for a simple reduction in my eating habits. You can say that I cut off on my non-vegetarian food, chocolates and ice cream, and nothing else. But besides that, let me explain how I ate because therein lies the catch. Every day, I ate just one or two things. I wouldn't stuff too much variety in my daily consumption of food. For example, if I ate dal and moong for lunch, I would eat the same for dinner. And I reduced the portions. If I was hungry for two rotis, I ate only one. Mann maarke khati thi. And it started working. I was 67 kg around the time lockdown began in March, I am 55 kg now. Lost 12 kg in less than 6 months, but without doing any exercise. Just my restricted food consumption did the trick.”

Bharti Singh: One of the most popular comedians, Bharti Singh left everyone speechless when she lost weight; everyone was astonished by her weight transformation. Bharti even came out and spoke about her weight loss and said that she does follow intermittent fasting (where a person eats no food for over 16 hours). Bharti stated that her first meal is at 12PM and her last meal is at 7PM. During that time, she eats everything, from butter paratha to her favorite meals, but nothing after 7PM. And since her body has adjusted to intermittent fasting, she claims to have lost 16 kgs in 10 months.

Erica Fernandes: One of the most popular actresses, Erica Fernandes has always been praised for being so slim and fit. Talking about the secret, she said that she hasn't been eating rice or roti, which has helped her lose weight significantly because both of these food products contain gluten.



Kashmera Shah: The actress prepared nutritious meals at home during the lockdown, which apparently helped her husband Krushna Abhishek lose weight. During an interview with ETimes TV, the actress revealed that she used to order diet food online but became concerned and switched to cooking for herself.



Smriti Irani: Smriti Irani's new profile picture surprised everyone, and Ekta Kapoor has also praised Smriti's diet and reprimanded her for not losing any more weight. If reports are to be believed, Smriti preceded a gluten-free and non-dairy diet.

