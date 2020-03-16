OMG! Shehnaaz Gill CRITICIZED for wearing slippers and breaking coconut

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz. The singer-actress who rose to fame after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss has a huge fan following. Her pictures and videos go viral on social media within minutes. However, she is currently in news for the wrong reason.

Well, the Bigg Boss fame recently attended a hospital integration by Brahma Kumari and she looked stunning in while. While Shehnaaz fans are going gaga over her visionary beauty, netizens are slamming her for acting like a kid every time and being over cute. She was asked to inaugurate the hospital and break the coconut, netizens pointed out to Shehnaaz that she does not know that one should remove their slippers and do any holy things, like breaking the coconut.

Taking to the comment section, netizens dropped hate comments. One user wrote, " Wo sab too thik hai lekin ye bacche jaisa harkat q". Another user commented," Why she is behaving like choti bachhi". The third user pointed out that she is wearing slippers and breaking the coconut, " Chappal pehanke naral fek rahi hey woh bhi ulta"." Itna drama kyu ,ek nariyal nhi forne aata hai keval nautanki karva lo" One more user slammed Shehnaa and wrote, " Fashion k duniya me chapal kholna bhul gy madam patakte ni ha nariyal ko" One picked her on being cute everytime, " Itni Bhi Kya jabardasti ki Cuteness Dikhani".

On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

