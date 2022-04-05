Must Read! Check out what is common between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Imlie, and other shows

MUMBAI: Hindi daily soaps are very intriguing to see. The viewers of the daily soaps love watching the drama in them. They sometimes want their lives to be similar to those of the characters in daily soaps.

It has been observed that celebrities’ fashion sense has an impact on people and inspires trends. Do you recollect Akshara aka Hina Khan’s long blouse or Kashish aka Aamna Sharif’s long earrings or pant-style dresses? What about Daya aka Disha Vakani’s bow blouse and Tulsi aka Smriti’s hairstyle?

Moreover, there are many similarities in the top-rated shows of Hindi television. Read on to know more.

Be it Anupamaa-Vanraj, Preeta-Karan, Ranbir-Prachi, Akshara-Abhimanyu, or Imlie-Aryan, the couples fight a lot, sometimes unnecessarily. And there is always a third person in the love life of couples, like Kavya and Ritika from Anupamaa, Prithvi from Kundali Bhagya, Rhea-Aliya from Kumkum Bhagya, Malishka from Bhagya Lakshmi, and, earlier, Aarohi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The house is very lavish and so is their kitchen. Their kitchen is also quite huge as compared to real life. But most of the time, the ladies are seen in the kitchen cooking sometimes without a house help or the cooking staff in the house.

The grandma is evergreen and is as young as her daughter-in-law or granddaughter-in-law. Honestly, wearing a silk or cotton saree with less jewellery is not working as their hair is hardly grey.

The handsome hunks of these serials are seen driving luxurious cars despite having shown that they head a business or have a job. All in all, they do not hire the driver, and most of the time, they will be seen at home. While driving, no rules apply to them as they are without helmets, talking on the phone, or drinking and driving.

Despite violating rules in the serial, they are good friends with cops and easily escape legal cases.

There is no humour in the daily soaps currently. Every serial has high-voltage drama. We need some comedy and a break from all the twists and turns.

Not only the male and female leads but also the other star cast of the serial are in colour-coordinated outfits. Supposedly, this trend began from Sab TV’s Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, which starred Rupali Bhosle and Sumeet Raghvan. The whole Ghotala family was colour coordinated. In today’s serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and Kundali Bhagya, for different festivals or for mega events like marriages or birthdays, this trend is followed.

Surprisingly, the events are grand despite the family being bankrupt or under a financial crisis.

The portrayal of the regular routine is not the same which commoners follow. They straight away take a shower rather than waking up, brushing their teeth, and so on.

So, what is your take on this?

