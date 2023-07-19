MUST READ! Check out what these winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi are up to these days

There are may of them who of them who have completed vanished from the entertainment industry while some are very much there.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 17:48
KKK

MUMBAI: Season 13 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi has hit the small screens from 15th July onwards. 

The viewers are loving every bit of it with just two episodes being on-air till now. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has many well-known faces from the entertainment world. 

Daisy Shah, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Roy, Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa Banerjee, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Soundous Moufakir who are competing against each other for the winner's trophy.  

The show had a successful 12 seasons which were hosted by Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and the others by ace director Rohit Shetty. 

So, let's take a look at what KKK's winners of the previous seasons are up to these days:

Also read: Exclusive! Daisy Shah reveals the time when she was irked on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 because of a co-contestant, shares about Anjum Fakih and Shiv Thakare being her close friends and much more

1. Nethra Raghuraman

She was the first winner of KKK. Nethra is a well-known model and actress. However, she is not in news these days and keeping it low profile. She is quite active on social media. 

2. Anushka Manchanda 

She is a singer, music producer, composer, creative entrepreneur, actor, activist, and former VJ. She has crooned songs for many popular songs in the Hindi films. 

3. Shabir Ahluwalia 

He is ruling the television industry for several years. Shabir is currently seen playing the role of Mohan in Zee TV's popular show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. 

4. Aarti Chabria 

Aarti is away from acting for many years now. She was in the news a few years ago when the actress got married. 

5. Rajneish Duggal

He is a popular actor who has worked in several films and TV shows. Rajneish was recently seen in TV show Sanjog and OTT show Inspector Avinash. 

6. Ashish Chaudhary

On TV, he was last seen playing a pivotal role in Beyhadh 2. Meanwhile, Aashish has a few projects lined up in the upcoming year.

7. Sidharth Shukla 

The handsome hunk definitely deserved this trophy. Unfortunately, Sid is no more with us. The actor passed away in the year 2021.

8. Shantanu Maheshwari 

The chocolate boy actor praised for his performance in Gangubai Kathiyawadi. He was last seen in OTT show Tooth Pari: When Love Bites. 

9. Punit Pathak

He is a successful dancer and a host. Punit has also appeared in several movies. 

10. Karishma Tanna

She is a popular TV actress. Karishma recently won several praises for her performance in Hansal Mehta's Scoop. 

11. Arjun Bijlani 

The handsome star has always impressed everyone with his choice of projects. Arjun recently bagged the lead role in Zee TV's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. He will also be seen as a host in India's Got Talent new season. 

12. Tushar Kalia 

He is a successful choreographer, dancer and actor. Tushar ha choreographed for many popular movies. 

Well, most of the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi are doing quite well in their career. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Say tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Rashmeet Kaur reveals THIS person was hesitant for her to say yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals her thoughts on meeting Rohit Shetty! Read to Find out!

Tushar Kalia Siddharth Shukla nethra raghurama Shabir Ahluwalia Arjun Bijlani Aarti Chabria Punit Pathak Aashish Chaudhary Karishma Tanna Rajneesh Duggal Shantanu Maheshwari Anushka mandchanda Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Colors Rohit Shetty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 17:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Aww! Viaan's THIS gesture makes Katha blush
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Must read! Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude after NCB's decision of not challenging her bail
MUMBAI :In a recent development in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Wild Fire! Aradhana witnesses Reyansh's shocking behaviour
MUMBAI:  Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Sibling love! Rakul Preet Singh congratulates brother Aman Preet Singh for the launch of his film 'Jennifer'
MUMBAI :Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday congratulated her brother Aman Preet Singh, for the launch of his film '...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa's alliance with Kunjbala irks Dipti's mother
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Baalveer 3: Interesting! Maa Adishi's order to Baalveer
MUMBAI :Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Recent Stories
Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude
Must read! Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude after NCB's decision of not challenging her bail
Latest Video
Related Stories
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Kiku Sharda gives a reality check to Krusha Ahishek on the show
The Golden Girls leaves the judges stumped with their stunning performance
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Wow! The Golden Girls leaves the judges stumped with their stunning performance
Ajooni
Pankaj Dheer to be seen in a double role in Star Bharat's show 'Ajooni'!
SHAMITA SHETTY
Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestants Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal catch up for this special reason
Ayesha Singh
MUST-READ! This is what Ayesha Singh has to say on the dip in the TRPs of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap
Gashmeer Mahajani
OH NO! Gashmeer Mahajani gives a befitting reply to trolls says “Maybe I will open up in future when the time is right”