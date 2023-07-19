MUST READ! Check out what these winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi are up to these days

MUMBAI: Season 13 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi has hit the small screens from 15th July onwards.

The viewers are loving every bit of it with just two episodes being on-air till now.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has many well-known faces from the entertainment world.

Daisy Shah, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Roy, Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa Banerjee, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Soundous Moufakir who are competing against each other for the winner's trophy.

The show had a successful 12 seasons which were hosted by Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and the others by ace director Rohit Shetty.

So, let's take a look at what KKK's winners of the previous seasons are up to these days:

Also read: Exclusive! Daisy Shah reveals the time when she was irked on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 because of a co-contestant, shares about Anjum Fakih and Shiv Thakare being her close friends and much more

1. Nethra Raghuraman

She was the first winner of KKK. Nethra is a well-known model and actress. However, she is not in news these days and keeping it low profile. She is quite active on social media.

2. Anushka Manchanda

She is a singer, music producer, composer, creative entrepreneur, actor, activist, and former VJ. She has crooned songs for many popular songs in the Hindi films.

3. Shabir Ahluwalia

He is ruling the television industry for several years. Shabir is currently seen playing the role of Mohan in Zee TV's popular show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

4. Aarti Chabria

Aarti is away from acting for many years now. She was in the news a few years ago when the actress got married.

5. Rajneish Duggal

He is a popular actor who has worked in several films and TV shows. Rajneish was recently seen in TV show Sanjog and OTT show Inspector Avinash.

6. Ashish Chaudhary

On TV, he was last seen playing a pivotal role in Beyhadh 2. Meanwhile, Aashish has a few projects lined up in the upcoming year.

7. Sidharth Shukla

The handsome hunk definitely deserved this trophy. Unfortunately, Sid is no more with us. The actor passed away in the year 2021.

8. Shantanu Maheshwari

The chocolate boy actor praised for his performance in Gangubai Kathiyawadi. He was last seen in OTT show Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

9. Punit Pathak

He is a successful dancer and a host. Punit has also appeared in several movies.

10. Karishma Tanna

She is a popular TV actress. Karishma recently won several praises for her performance in Hansal Mehta's Scoop.

11. Arjun Bijlani

The handsome star has always impressed everyone with his choice of projects. Arjun recently bagged the lead role in Zee TV's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. He will also be seen as a host in India's Got Talent new season.

12. Tushar Kalia

He is a successful choreographer, dancer and actor. Tushar ha choreographed for many popular movies.

Well, most of the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi are doing quite well in their career.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Say tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Rashmeet Kaur reveals THIS person was hesitant for her to say yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals her thoughts on meeting Rohit Shetty! Read to Find out!