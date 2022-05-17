MUST READ: Checkout the reason behind the BEAUTY of shows introduced by Rajan Shahi!

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is one of the most sought after producers on the Indian television space.

Currently helming Direct or’s Kut Productions, Mr. Shahi has some of the most popular serials which has smitten the audience from a long time now. The shows have been running for a decade and looks like we know the magic he holds to the way to the television viewer’s hearts.

We could not help but notice that one of his most popular shows, Anupamaa has an ensemble cast which has the Indian audience glued to the screens. Well, the cast is a perfect fit and each and every character really blends into the scene very well.

Another thing is all the actors cast for the show are veterans and not only talented but also they come with a lot of experience. Most of them have a theatrical background too.

The actors are doing a commendable job and them coming together itself proves that the show is going to become a superhit.

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Aneri Vajani, Muskaan Bamne, Paras Kalnawat, Tasneem Sheikh, Alpanan Buch among others in significant roles and each character contributes in an unconventional way.

