REVELATION ALERT! Rajan Shahi's winning formula for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is hidden in KyunKi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's theme song

This isn't the beginning she expected from her marriage. This surely hints that the wedding isn't going to be smooth sailing as expected as there shall be major twists in the show.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 18:39
Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The show has marked 13 years already and it is still on the top charts of TRP, we have found the secret formula behind the successful years of Yeh Rishta in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's theme song, and yes both shows have some striking similarities too. 

Well, Kyunki's title track fits perfect for the show, 'Ik pedhi aati hai, ik pedhi jaati hai, banti kahani nayi'.. Yes! we have seen this turn into reality for Yeh Rishta, with Naitik and Akshara's story, Kartik and Naira's love story and now we have Akshara and Abhimanyu. Both the shows have been there for the longest run with a massive cast and crew members. We have seen the same grandeur with Kyunki and now we are seeing it with Yeh Rishta. The shows have always given us the essence of love and relationships and have been ahead of their time, trendsetters for sure. In terms of fashion, set up and their grand weddings. 

Currently, the show celebrated #AbhiRaKiShaadi like a grand festival. But the catch was when Akshara gets a dull welcome at Birla's house, as it is only Neil and Manjari who are waiting for them and nobody else. Later, Abhimanyu gets a call for critical surgery and he rushes while Akshara is all alone at home. This isn't the beginning she expected from her marriage. This surely hints that the wedding isn't going to be smooth sailing as expected as there shall be major twists in the show. 

