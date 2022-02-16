MUST READ: Checkout the WHOPPING SALARIES of the cast of Naagin 6!

MUMBAI: Naagin has become a brand and there are some actors who have become an integral part of the show and its following seasons. In its 6th instalment, let us take a look at the salaries the actors are drawing.

Right after her Bigg Boss 15 victory, Tejasswi Prakash bagged Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. The actress, who is seen in the role of Pratha, is apparently earning Rs 2 lakh per episode.

Tejasswi's co-contestant in Bigg Boss 15, Simba Nagpal, also seems to have hit a jackpot with Naagin 6. He is seen as the male lead in the show. He plays the role of Captain Rishabh Gujral and reportedly charges Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Maheck Chahal, who plays an integral role in the show is paid Rs. 1 Lakh per episode, suggest reports.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Urvashi Dholakia is back on-screen with Naagin. The actress apparently charges Rs 50,000 per episode

Veteran actress Sudha Chandran, who has been a part of the earlier seasons as well, reportedly earns Rs 3 lakh per episode.

While others may be earning in lakhs, Adaa Khan's fee is lesser than others in the show. She reportedly charges Rs 70,000 per episode.

CREDIT: TOI