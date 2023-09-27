Must Read: Contestants who cried and said the iconic dialogue ‘mujhe ghar jaana hai’ in the history of Bigg Boss!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on television. Each season has a craze of its own and some very popular celebrities participate in the show to win the coveted trophy.

The reality show has its share of laughter, hatred, fights, politics, and participation in tasks which tests the contestants’ mental and physical strength among other factors. While there are many contestants who take it up as a challenge, there are also some who give up early and across the 16 seasons, they have been seen crying and pleading the makers to let them out of the house.

Check out the list below:

Rupali Ganguly

Currently ruling hearts of television lovers , Rupali Ganguly was a contestant in season 1. She cried a lot on the show and even requested the makers to evict her.

Lopa Mudra Raut

A contestant on season 10, she was constantly at loggerheads with Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami. She lost her cool when Priyanka abused her and told the makers that she wants to go home.

Rimi Sen

Rimi Sen wanted to go home right from the first week in season 9. She realized she was not fit for the house and hence said nothing and nor did she participate in any task.

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul appeared on Bigg Boss 16 and cried many times as she was hurt with Shalin Bhanot’s behavior towards her. Even after she got over the friendship, she was constantly spotted shedding tears over almost every second thing and her co-contestants even joked about it.

Kamya Punjabi

Kamya appeared in season 7. She was a good and strong player but she wanted go to home out of concern for her child.

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!