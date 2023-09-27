Must Read: Contestants who cried and said the iconic dialogue ‘mujhe ghar jaana hai’ in the history of Bigg Boss!

While there are many contestants who take it up as a challenge, there are also some who give up early and across the 16 seasons, they have been seen crying and pleading the makers to let them out of the house.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 12:58
mujhe ghar jaana hai

MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on television. Each season has a craze of its own and some very popular celebrities participate in the show to win the coveted trophy.

The reality show has its share of laughter, hatred, fights, politics, and participation in tasks which tests the contestants’ mental and physical strength among other factors. While there are many contestants who take it up as a challenge, there are also some who give up early and across the 16 seasons, they have been seen crying and pleading the makers to let them out of the house.

Check out the list below:

Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Singh approached to be part of the show

Rupali Ganguly

Currently ruling hearts of television lovers , Rupali Ganguly was a contestant in season 1. She cried a lot on the show and even requested the makers to evict her.

Lopa Mudra Raut

A contestant on season 10, she was constantly at loggerheads with Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami. She lost her cool when Priyanka abused her and told the makers that she wants to go home.

Rimi Sen

Rimi Sen wanted to go home right from the first week in season 9. She realized she was not fit for the house and hence said nothing and nor did she participate in any task.

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul appeared on Bigg Boss 16 and cried many times as she was hurt with Shalin Bhanot’s behavior towards her. Even after she got over the friendship, she was constantly spotted shedding tears over almost every second thing and her co-contestants even joked about it.

Also Read: Shocking! planning to take approximately 200 outfits inside the Bigg Boss 17 House

Kamya Punjabi 

Kamya appeared in season 7. She was a good and strong player but she wanted go to home out of concern for her child.

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!

 

Bigg Boss Rupali Ganguly Kamya Punjabi Lopa Mudra Rimi Sen Sumbul Touqeer Bigg Boss OTT bigg boss 17 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 12:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Saavi Ki Savari fame Rishi Saxena to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront for giving all the latest updates from the entertainment world....
Wow!Tejasswi Prakash, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Niti Taylor and others show us how to ace shirt dresses in style!
MUMBAI:  The definition of fashion has changed over the period of time.While earlier it was all about going glam,...
Must Read: Contestants who cried and said the iconic dialogue ‘mujhe ghar jaana hai’ in the history of Bigg Boss!
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on television. Each season has a craze of its own and some...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: High Drama! Angad shocked to see Sahiba at the award ceremony, Romi tries to stop Sahiba
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Trolled! "Isse fashion sense kehte hai? Total bakwass" netizens trolls actress Sonam Kapoor
MUMBAI:  Actress Sonam kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing their attention not only with her...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Friction! Ishaan scolds Savi for falling in trouble
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Sonam
Trolled! "Isse fashion sense kehte hai? Total bakwass" netizens trolls actress Sonam Kapoor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rishi Saxena
EXCLUSIVE! Saavi Ki Savari fame Rishi Saxena to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Singh approached to be part of the show
Bharati Patil
EXCLUSIVE! Bharati Patil opens up on GHKKPM's leap, says, ''It has moved forward for 20 years but only one page of the story is unfolded'', shares her views on the show focussing on Marathi culture and much more
Anupamaa
Must Read: From Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; on-screen deaths which left the audience completely devastated!
Shehnaaz Gill
KYA BAAT HAI! From being a bubbly and girl next-door to being a hottie, Shehnaaz Gill's transformation is jaw-dropping
Angoori
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Angoori Bhabi and Manmohan Tiwari enthusiastically celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Indore!