MUST-READ! Did you know that Neerja star Aastha Sharma was also a part of this Colors show? Read to know all about her

Aastha Sharma stars as the leading lady of the show. Let's take a look at her journey before she joined the show as Neerja.
MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan' showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strives against all odds for a brighter future. 

With its gripping promo, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors including Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, versatile actor Ayub Khan and talented Vibha Chibber.

ALSO READ: Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh bag the lead roles in COLORS' drama 'Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

Aastha Sharma is the main star of the show, and it would be cool to take a peek into her journey before she became Neerja on the series.
She was born on September 27, 2003, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She's from a middle-class family. Her mom goes by the name Alka Sharma, and she has a younger brother named Adarsh Sharma.
After finishing up her school in Himachal Pradesh, she decided to continue her education at DAV College in Chandigarh. But eventually, she made the big move to come to Mumbai to follow her dreams in the entertainment biz.
Acting and modeling have been her jam since she was a kid, and she kicked off her career with modeling gigs and popping up in commercials.
In 2021, she got her shot in the limelight when she worked with Soni Dhaliwal on his song album "Mitran De Pind," and that gave her some well-deserved recognition.
Fast forward to 2022, she snagged a role as Swarna in the TV series "Swarn Ghar," and people loved her performance, making her even more of a household name.

After that, Aastha got her big break playing Avantika in the show "Piya Abhimani" on Dangal TV, where viewers really dug her, especially alongside actor Akshit Sukhija.
Right now, she's keeping us all glued to our screens as she plays Neerja in the TV series "Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan."

