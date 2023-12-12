Must Read! Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Son Ruhaan's Teething Pain in Heartfelt Vlog, Shares Remedies

MUMBAI: In a candid and heartfelt vlog, actress Dipika Kakar sheds light on the challenging phase her son, Ruhaan, is going through as he experiences teething. Known for their openness in sharing personal moments, Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim have been engaging their fans with glimpses into their lives, both on and off-screen.

Despite a busy week, Dipika took a moment to discuss the difficulties they've faced due to Ruhaan's teething. The vlog captures the couple's daily routine, with Shoaib cooking Dipika's favorite Sabji in the Gaon style. The focus shifts to Ruhaan, who is seen waking up in the video.

Expressing concern, Dipika shares that Ruhaan has entered the teething phase, causing him significant pain. The actress describes how his cries have been loud, leaving her anxious and worried. The couple has been trying various soothing solutions, and although the crying persists, Ruhaan shows signs of improvement compared to the previous week.

Dipika shares snippets of their attempts to comfort Ruhaan, including the doctor's recommendation of Calpol for pain relief. Concerned about the dosage, Dipika explores alternative remedies, such as cool and iced teethers. She discusses suggestions from well-wishers, including using a frozen wet cloth, but notes that they've avoided giving water to Ruhaan since he was exclusively breastfed.

The vlog takes a positive turn as Dipika discovers a popsicle maker for babies. She expresses her milk, creates a soothing popsicle, and witnesses Ruhaan's joy as he enjoys the cool treat. The video ends on a heartwarming note with Ruhaan peacefully asleep.

Dipika's candid sharing not only provides a glimpse into the challenges of parenting but also offers valuable insights into remedies for teething discomfort, creating a relatable and empathetic connection with her audience.

Credit: BollywoodLife.com