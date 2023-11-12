Must Read! Divya Agarwal talks about her marriage plans “No Sabyasachi's lehengas for me, will not wear a fifteen lakh lehenga and spend so much I will do it in a simple way so every common person can connect to it"

Divya is a well known personality on television and she has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner of the show, now in a recent interview she spoke about her marriage and how she believes in making it affordable.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 05:15
Divya Agarwal

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She had even made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently, she was in news for her engagement with boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar and soon, she will be seen in a music video alongside Mohsin Khan.

The actress was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she declined it since she didn’t want to be a part of the show, given the difficult stunts and action.

The actress has been seen in web series like Abhay and Cartel, where she was highly appreciated and people helmed her with her acting chops. 

Whenever a reality show is about to begin, Divya’s name pops up and she is always asked whether she is going to be part of the show. 

Recently in an interview the actress spoke about her marriage to Apurva Padgaonkar which would be happening next year.

The actress said “Everyone, when they are young, have a dream that their marriage will happen in this way and would be very lavish and grand, but to be honest, the ground reality is that one only wants to get married. Even today if I don’t get the dream place etc, I will get married in my house hall and still be the happiest”

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar reveal when they will get married and how they solve a fight )

She further said “My friends come and tell me that I will be Manish Malhorta or a Sabyasachi bride but I was like no way I can’t be wearing a fifteen lakh lehenga and spending so much money. I will do it in a simple way which even a common middle class family can relate to my wedding. Everything will be done in good budgets”

At the end she said “Sometimes I used to feel I have so many friends and it's a good thing, but now when I am working on the guest list of the wedding I realize what a mess it is. Who to call and who I shouldn’t thinking who would feel bad and all”

Well, Divya has a point and seems like she would be doing a very simple wedding which would be affordable to all.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ Shocking! Divya Agarwal makes a brave move and breaks silence on the actual reason why she broke up with Varun Sood, says “I was feeling bad about breaking someone’s heart because of my complicated emotions, but I knew I was doing the right thing” )

Divya Agarwal Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTT Reality show Colors Voot TellyChakkar Salman Khan Rohit Shetty Endemol Apurva Padgaonkar Priyank Sharma Varun Sood
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 05:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Roopa Rayappa raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Roopa Rayappa has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution. She...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Oh no! Kiki murders Jay while Reyansh and Aaradhna get married
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: What! Reyansh is blamed for Jay's death
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Exclusive! “I have worked with Hiten Bhai for a brief stint and it’s always good to work with an experienced lot”, Anuj Khurana of Pashmina Dhaage Mohabbat Ke talks about working with an ensemble cast, his character, and more
MUMBAI :  SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious...
Kavya: What! Malini and Giriraj hide a big truth from their sons
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floors. Some are all set for launches in the...
Captain Punit Pathak from Star Plus Reality Show Dance + Pro Shares His Excitement About The Show and Gives The Audience An Insight About The New Season.
MUMBAI : Star Plus is returning with the seventh season of Dance Plus, titled Dance + Pro, and fans can once again...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
Whoa! Not Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor but this Kapoor leads the fourth generation of the family who have a net worth of Rs 1000 crores
Latest Video
Related Stories
Roopa
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Roopa Rayappa raised temperature with her hot looks
MANNARA CHOPRA
Wow! Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra extends heartfelt support to Mannara Chopra's Bigg Boss 17 journey
Disha
Whoa! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s net worth will surprise you, read on to know more
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Jigna Vora reveals why she took a pregnancy test before entering the Bigg Boss house
Amitabh
OMG! Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on his father's earnings and his childhood; Says ‘We didn’t have pens’
Vivek
Shocking! Vivek Dahiya candidly admits his apprehensions about marrying Divyanka Tripathi; Says ‘How will I be able to take care of her expenses’