Must Read! Divya Agarwal talks about her marriage plans “No Sabyasachi's lehengas for me, will not wear a fifteen lakh lehenga and spend so much I will do it in a simple way so every common person can connect to it"

Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She had even made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently, she was in news for her engagement with boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar and soon, she will be seen in a music video alongside Mohsin Khan.

The actress was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she declined it since she didn’t want to be a part of the show, given the difficult stunts and action.

The actress has been seen in web series like Abhay and Cartel, where she was highly appreciated and people helmed her with her acting chops.

Whenever a reality show is about to begin, Divya’s name pops up and she is always asked whether she is going to be part of the show.

Recently in an interview the actress spoke about her marriage to Apurva Padgaonkar which would be happening next year.

The actress said “Everyone, when they are young, have a dream that their marriage will happen in this way and would be very lavish and grand, but to be honest, the ground reality is that one only wants to get married. Even today if I don’t get the dream place etc, I will get married in my house hall and still be the happiest”

She further said “My friends come and tell me that I will be Manish Malhorta or a Sabyasachi bride but I was like no way I can’t be wearing a fifteen lakh lehenga and spending so much money. I will do it in a simple way which even a common middle class family can relate to my wedding. Everything will be done in good budgets”

At the end she said “Sometimes I used to feel I have so many friends and it's a good thing, but now when I am working on the guest list of the wedding I realize what a mess it is. Who to call and who I shouldn’t thinking who would feel bad and all”

Well, Divya has a point and seems like she would be doing a very simple wedding which would be affordable to all.

